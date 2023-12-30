India's hopes of winning a Test series in South Africa ended inside three days as the Rohit Sharma-led side was comprehensively beaten in the first Test of a two-match series in Centurion on Thursday. While South Africa made 408 batting second, India were bowled out for 245 and 131 in their first and second innings, respectively, losing the match by an innings and 32 runs. While analysing KL Rahul's century in the first innings, former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan were involved in a light-hearted conversation.

Irfan praised Rahul's performance, following his centurion in the first innings, while highlighting his technique and batting style. The former India all-rounder, however, apologised to the living legend, Gavaskar, for the long speech.

However, the former India captain said he won't accept the apology as he felt that Irfan was doing brilliant analysis of Rahul's technique.

"Inhone mujhe sorry bola lekin main accept nahi karunga, [Even though he apologized, I will not accept]," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Irfan also shared the video on his social media handle with a heartwarming caption.

"Gratitude fills me today, and it's not just any day-thanks to Sunny sir for the uplifting compliment. Truly made my year. Grateful," the caption read.

Gratitude fills me today, and it's not just any day-thanks to Sunny sir for the uplifting compliment. Truly made my year. #Grateful pic.twitter.com/0jk4uqOczR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 27, 2023

With the series consisting of only two matches they can at best earn a share of the honours if they win the second Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

India crashed to 131 all out in their second innings after conceding a 163-run first innings lead.

Virat Kohli hit an aggressive 76 for India before he was last man out but the rest of the batting collapsed against South Africa's fast bowlers on a lively pitch.

The second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. Kohli hit 12 fours and a six in an 82-ball innings. Shubman Gill made 26 but no other batsman scored more than six.

Rabada, who took five for 59 in the first innings, took two for 32 and finished the match with an outstanding diving catch at long-on to dismiss Kohli off Jansen, who took three for 36.

Left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger completed an impressive debut Test by taking four for 33, giving hm match figures of seven for 83.

