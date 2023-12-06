India opening batter Shubman Gill had an amazing outing at the recently concluded ODI World Cup. In nine matches, the 24-year-old batter scored 354 runs with four half-centuries to his name. After World Cup, Gill is all set to feature in the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa, where he has been included in the T20Is and Tests. However, despite the current No 1 ODI batter, he has been rested for the three-match series against the Proteas. Recently, former West Indies captain praised Gill and called him the "most talented batter" of this generation.

Lara stated that Gill is perfectly capable of breaking his numerous records, including his Test record for the highest individual score.

"Shubman Gill can break both my records. Gill is the most talented batter in this new generation. He will rule cricket in the coming years. I believe he will go on to break many big records. He (Gill) can do it (break my records). If Gill plays County cricket then he can break my 501*. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400,” Lara told Anandabazar Patrika.

“Shubman will score big, mark my words. Gill didn't score a century (in the World Cup) but look at the knocks he has already played. He has centuries in all formats, has smashed a double hundred in ODIs and has also played many match-winnings in the IPL. I'm sure he will win many ICC tournaments in the future,” Lara added.

The upcoming series against South Africa will lick-start with three T20Is from December 10, followed by as many ODIs from December 17, and will be concluded by a two-match Test series from December 26.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Gill will also be donning the captain's hat for Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2024 after their regular skipper Hardik Pandya got traded to Mumbai Indians.