India registered a big win over South Africa as both the teams shared three-match T20I series with 1-1 scoreline on Thursday. India scored 201/7 with skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashing his record-breaking fourth T20I ton. Later, the Proteas could not even inch closer towards the target as they were bundled out for 95 after Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul. The entire country was in awe of Surya's breathtaking century there was one person, who got utterly disappointed by one "shocking gesture" from the Indian skipper.

On the last ball of the 19th over of India's innings, Surya, who was batting at 98, refused to take a single when Jitesh Sharma played a shot off Nandre Burger's delivery.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami took to Twitter and expressed concerns over this incident.

“Not sure when the transition took place from cricket being a team game to a individual game ? Just not on !! #shocking," tweeted Goswami.

After registering the win, Surya stated that he is happy with the team's performance and also praised the 'birthday boy' Kuldeep for his fifer.

"Always a good feeling. When it comes in a winning cause, it makes me happier. We wanted to play some fearless brand of cricket. The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend. The boys work day in and day out," said Surya.

"Happy that they showed some character. He(Kuldeep) is never happy. He is always hungry. It is a nice self gift on his birthday. I mean it is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important," he added.