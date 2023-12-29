The year 2023 ended on an embarrassing note for the Indian cricket team as it succumbed to an innings loss to South Africa in Centurion on Thursday. The match ended in just three days as the famed Indian batting was not match for South African bowlers. After South Africa put up 408 in the first innings, to take a 163-run lead, the Indian team was all out for just 131. After the match, Indian pace great Zaheer Khan analysed the loss.

"Nobody expected such a loss. Whatever is the issue, you need to sort that out quickly. In Test Cricket you have to score 350-plus. This is a lesson. You have to apply those lessons with the bat. The bowlers also need to learn their lesson. The way South African bowlers used the bouncers. They took a attacking and aggressive approach, Indian bowlers should take lesson from it," Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz.

"You have to think about different approach. You have to apply yourself in a different way."

Talking about the match, Nandre Burger's sensational spell combined with South Africa's all-rounded performance secured a win by an innings and 32 runs for the Proteas against India in the first Test on Thursday at the SuperSport Park.

Burger with his lethal bouncers and precise line and length pushed India batters back against the wall.

A game that seemed to be headed for the fourth day was concluded on the third day itself. India batters were no match for South Africa pacers as the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Burger ran through India's entire batting line-up.

Virat Kohli was the sole batter who knew how to churn out runs on a surface which proved to be too much for the rest of the batters.

After a dismal start to their second innings, South Africa struck India hard by removing Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahu in quick succession.

After Burger removed Ravichandran Ashwin for a golden duck, India's fate was more or less sealed.

Jasprit Bumrah's runout following a brilliant effort in the field by Dean Elgar caused a mood of dismay. A brilliant review from the South Africa team saw Mohammed Siraj gloving the ball straight to the wicketkeeper.

Prasidh Krishna struggled hard but Jansen got the better of Kohli (76) which brought an end to India's struggle within the first three days.

With ANI inputs