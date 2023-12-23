Team India will be without the services of three key players as they take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting December 26. While Ruturaj Gaikwad was reportedly released from the squad owing to a finger injury he suffered during the white-ball leg of the series, pacer Mohammed Shami has not travelled to the Rainbow Nation as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has pulled out from the series, citing "personal reasons".

While the BCCI did not reveal the exact reason behind Kishan's decision to pull out, the Indian Express has reported that the player made the call due to "mental fatigue", mainly due to non-stop travelling for tours.

"He informed the team management that he is having mental fatigue and wants a break from cricket for some time. Everyone agreed to it," the report said.

However, NDTV could not independently verify the truth of this claim.

Kishan has been part of every Indian squad this year. However, the player hasn't got the required game time in that period. He also played just two matches during the start of the World Cup, with Shubman Gill out of action due to dengue.

Earlier, the BCCI had revealed that Kishan has pulled out of the Test series due to "personal reasons".

"Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicketkeeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated in its press release.

As far as Kishan's replacement is concerned, KS Bharat will take his place in the squad.

"The men's selection committee has named KS Bharat as a replacement," the statement added.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk)