All eyes will be on the Indian cricket team's performance as it takes on South Africa in the second Test, starting in Cape Town on Wednesday. India lost the first Test by an innings and 32 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led team needs a win in order to draw the series. India have had a poor record in South Africa and have never won a Test at the venue. India have also fallen to no. 6 position in the World Test Championship points table. A win will boost their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.

On the eve of the Test, Rohit Sharma was asked about India falling behind South Africa in the first innings. His response was quite straightforward.

"Agar aap peeche bhi rehte ho, aap Kitna peeche rehte hothat is important. We were almost 160 behind. In these kinds of wickets that is a lot. The total that we put up was good. 245 on that pitch. When they were stitching the stand, we wanted to let them go too far ahead. You always need to find a way into the game. We need to show application.. We have seen in the past too that India we can do well after falling behind," Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma was also asked about the playing XI for the second test. There have been rum ours that Prasidh Krishna might make way for Mukesh Kumar.

"We have not completely finalized our playing XI. All are available to play. We will sit down and decide. I still feel sometimes...we have inexperience in our bowling. In such a case we have to show trust in the team. I still stand by what I said in the post match press conference after the first test. Prasidh Krishna has got good ability to succeed at this level. It was his first match. It is understandable to get nervous.."