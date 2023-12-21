India will be squaring off against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Paarl. South Africa registered an eight-wicket win in the second ODI as the series is now levelled at 1-1. Young Sai Sudarshan has been a big asset for India as he smashed half-centuries in the first two matches. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and others will look to deliver a great performance as India aim to clinch the three-match series.

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 21.

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl.

What time will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)