After thrashing Australia 4-1 in a five-match T20I series, Team India now gears up for the South African challenge. India will kick off the all-format tour with a three-match T20I series, starting Sunday at Kingsmead in Durban. Led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, the hosts registered thumping wins over the Aussies with collective efforts from players and they will aim to repeat the heroics against South Africa.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the white-ball series and will only feature in the two Tests. In the T20Is, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Can rain play a spoilsport in India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

At 7:30 PM IST (the scheduled start time for the match), the temperature at Kingsmead, Durban is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius, according to AccuWeather. For the next two hours, the temperature is expected to remain same before dropping by a degree in the following phase. The prediction also suggests that the chances of rainfall would be around 20 per cent when the play is scheduled to start with the figure dropping to 18 and 15 in the following hours.

South Africa and India have competed against each other on 24 occasions in T20Is. While South Africa have won 10 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen South Africa win on two occasions and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five games is 237 by India while the lowest has been 28 by India.

Squads

South Africa: David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Matthew Breetzke (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi