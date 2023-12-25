Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has been observing the current crop of cricketers from close range. As the Rohit Sharma-led team gears up for the South Africa challenge, Gavaskar analysed the preparedness of the unit to deliver on the big occasion. As far as rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna is concerned, Gavaskar doesn't think he is ready to deliver in the first Test against South Africa. Having recently returned form injury, the original Little Master doubts if Krishna can bowl longer spells, which is the requirement of Test cricket.

"I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna. He has come back from an injury. If he is required to bowl 15-20 overs in the day, I am not sure if he will be able to do that. I hope he proves me wrong because if anybody proves me wrong, that means India are doing well and if India are doing well, I am very happy," Gavaskar said in a chat on Star Sports.

As far as India's pace bowling attack is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the certain picks for Gavaskar. As far as other options are concerned, Krishna has competition from Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

"I believe Bumrah and Siraj pick themselves because of the way they have bowled over the last year and a half with the white ball and the red ball. So my opening bowlers would be them," he said.

In all likeliness, India will go with 4 pacers in the bowling attack while picking just one spinner between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Shardul could be the seam bowling all-rounder while one of Mukesh and Prasidh will get the nod as the 4th pacer.