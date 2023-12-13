India stars KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were seen sweating it nets before leaving for South Africa later this month. India and South Africa are scheduled to play three T20Is, as many ODIs, followed by two Tests. Both Rahul and Bumrah have been rested for the ongoing T20I series. While Rahul will lead the team during the ODIs, Bumrah will join the team for the two Test matches, starting with the first game on December 26.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul uploaded a video of his training routine, with Bumrah making a special appearance. In the video, Rahul can be seen facing Bumrah in the nets.

Despite the high-intensity training, Rahul indulged in a healthy banter with his teammate. Rahul predicted how Bumrah would talk about batters having it easy during training in hot and humid conditions.

His prediction came true moments later.

"I can guarantee you Bumrah is going to tell how hard a fast bowler's life is," Rahul predicted in the video.

"Your job is easier to bat, hide behind a bat," Bumrah was heard telling Rahul.

"What did I tell you? Did I not call it?" Rahul bragged after his prediction came true.

After leading India to a convincing 4-1 win over Australia, Suryakumar Yadav was picked to lead the team in the T20I series against South Africa.

However, his first taste of captaincy away from home was delayed after the first match was washed out due to rain in Durban.

Both team square off in the second T20I later on Tuesday on Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

The series decided will be played on Thursday in Johannesburg.

India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav