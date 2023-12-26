Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel took to social media to express his views regarding KL Rahul potentially keeping wickets in the first Test match between India and South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion. Parthiv said that in his opinion, India's wicket-keeper in Tests should be a player who has kept wickets regularly in Ranji Trophy or first-class cricket - something that Rahul has never done. "india's test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket….#imho #INDvSA #IndianCricket," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

There were some social media users who trolled him for his comments by posting videos and news articles about catches and stumping that he missed during his playing career. One user wrote what if the regular keeper is like him and Parthiv quickly responded - "to wo drop ho jata hai… (then he gets dropped)."

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma on Monday said, as a leader, he wants his team to "achieve" what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa.

Since their first Test series in South Africa in 1992, India have never achieved success there.

India will play South Africa in the the first of the two Tests starting here on Tuesday.

"Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in this part of the world," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game.

"I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me," he said without elaborating his plans.

KL Rahul is expected to keep wickets in the first Test but the skipper said it will be is up to wicketkeeper-batter to decide how long he wants to don the gloves in the five-day format.

"I am not sure how long KL Rahul would want to keep wickets but he is keen as of now," said Rohit.

(With AFP inputs)