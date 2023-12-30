Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has blamed the "lack of skill" for India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the first Test earlier this week. South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs at the SportSport Park in Centurion, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India scored just 245 runs in the first innings, while also allowing South Africa to post 408. After conceding a lead of 163 runs, India were bowled out for 131 in their second innings, thus crashing to an innings defeat.

While analysing the match, Karthik blamed India's middle-order batting, as well as medium pacers Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna, as the main reasons behind the defeat.

"I don't think it's about not being ready in red ball cricket. But I'll definitely put it down to lack of skill. There are certain areas, which are gaping holes in the current Indian team. The two big areas for me are the 3rd and 4th medium pacers and the middle order batting. This is not the Indian team that we're used to and this is not the standard that they've set over a period of time," Karthik, who is one of the retained players for IP team Royal Challengers Bangalore, said on Cricbuzz.

Shardul conceded 101 runs in 19 overs, while Prasidh leaked 93 runs in 20 overs, while also picking just one wicket each

Speaking on their performances, Karthik said the pair gave away "too many boundary balls", while also questioning Krishna's place in the team due to his lack of first-class cricket experience.

"Shardul and Prasidh definitely need to up their game. I think Rohit was very kind to them when he said that they're young bowlers. But Shardul was there at the previous series as well. He did pretty well. But this time, it was a very ordinary performance. Prasidh Krishna is young bowler and it shows that he doesn't have too much first-class experience. He was giving away one too many boundary balls. There wasn't any control and that's never a good sign in Test cricket," he added.

While India's hopes of winning a Test series came crashing in just three days, Rohit and his men will look to bounce back with a win in the second and final Test, starting January 3 in Gqeberha.