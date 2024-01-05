Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag gave his trademark witty verdict on India's win over South Africa in the second Test match in Cape Town that lasted for just 107 overs. It was the shortest Test match in the history of the sport and the visitors emerged victorious in a little more than four sessions of play. While no much was spoken about the pitch at Newlands, Ravi Shastri and Shaun Pollock did point out that it was not fit for Test cricket. Sehwag referred to earlier instances when Indian pitches have come under the scanner due to short Test matches and put his own unique spin on the conversation.

"Aap karo toh Chamatkar.. Hum karein toh pitch bekaar (If you do it, it is a miracle. But if we do it, then the pitch is bad). 107 overs - Test Match over. Also proves , anything there for the fast bowlers, we are more threatening with our quality. Bumrah and Siraj were spectacular and a good beginning to 2024," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sehwag also lauded fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for their brilliant performances in the second Test and said that the win is a "good beginning" to the new year 2024.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma called out the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as the match referees over the standard of rating pitches after the second Test.

After winning the shortest Test in history, Rohit opened up on the criticism of some Indian pitches for being rank turners favouring the hosts.

"I mean, we saw what happened in this match, how the pitch played and stuff like that. I honestly don't mind playing on pitches like this. As long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and don't talk too much about Indian pitches, honestly," Rohit said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Because you come here [in Test cricket] to challenge yourself. Yes, it is dangerous. It is challenging. So, and when people come to India, it is again pretty challenging as well. Look, when you are here to play Test cricket, we talk about Test cricket, the ultimate prize, Test cricket being the pinnacle and stuff like that. I think it's important that we also stand by it."

When you are put up against, a challenge like that, you come and face it. That's what happens in India, but, in India on day one, if the pitch starts turning, people start talking about 'Puff of dust! Puff of dust!' There's so much crack here on the pitch. People are not looking at that," Rohit added.

(With ANI inputs)