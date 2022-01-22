Virat Kohli may have been dismissed for a five-ball duck in the second ODI against South Africa but that didn't dampen his spirits. Kohli thoroughly enjoyed the blistering innings by Rishabh Pant. Videos of Kohli's dance while sitting beside Shikhar Dhawan in the dressing room went viral on social media on Friday. The reason for Kohli's joyous moment was Pant. The India wicketkeeper-batter was hitting boundaries for fun in India's must-win encounter and it was his couple of hits over the top that got Kohli grooving.

Watch: Virat Kohli dances to Rishabh Pant's big hits in 2nd ODI

virat kohli reaction after rishabh pant six pic.twitter.com/KG1nhR0AZa — munchin (@buzy_introvert) January 21, 2022

Kohli, who scored 51 in the first ODI, was dismissed without troubling the scorers in the second match. The former India captain wanted to drive a Keshav Maharaj delivery but ended up scooping a simple catch to the cover fielder.

Pant, however, more than made up for Kohli's lapses. The left-hander registered the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in an ODI in South Africa going past Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni. He scored 85 off 71 balls and played the lead role in helping India post 287 for six after opting to bat first.

He not only lofted South Africa's two left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi for a six each over long-on, but also played the sweep shot -- both slog sweep towards cow corner and the conventional ones square off the wicket to good effect. It was one such shot off Shamsi that brought about his downfall.

Pant hit 10 fours and two sixes in his entertaining innings. He forged a crucial 115-run stand for the second wicket with stand-in skipper KL Rahul (55) to form the base of India's innings.

Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock scored half-centuries as South Africa won the second ODI by 7 wickets in Paarl.

Malan slammed 91 while De Kock scored 78 as South Africa chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series with the third and final ODI scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 23.