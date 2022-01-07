South Africa skipper Dean Elgar smashed an unbeaten 96 as he guided the Proteas to a series-levelling seven-wicket win over India in the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. KL Rahul led India in the second Test in the absence of Virat Kohli, who missed the game due to a spasm in his upper back. While some of Rahul's captaincy decisions caught the eye of experts, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said that the 29-year-old cannot be blamed for the loss as he was captaining the Test team for the first time in his career.

Kaneria said that the duo of Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid should have helped Rahul from the dressing room on Day 4 of the recently-concluded second Test.

"Team India were on the backfoot, but they should have made South Africa work hard for their runs. That did not happen, and they scored the remaining runs very easily. The bowling and the bowling changes weren't good. Can't criticise KL Rahul too much as he was captaining for the first time. But, the think tank of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid should have sent instructions regarding the bowling changes," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old said that the Indian think tank should have asked the pacers to bowl in short bursts, adding that Ravichandran Ashwin also wasn't used on time and was only introduced when only a handful of runs were remaining.

"They should've asked the pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj -- to bowl in short bursts. Ashwin was not used (on time); Only 11 runs were remaining when Ashwin was used. Shami and Bumrah leaked too many runs. The same was the case with Siraj. Test cricket is all about patience," he added.

Kaneria also praised the South African team for their effort, adding that it will be very difficult for India to bounce back in the third and final Test.

With the series now level at 1-1-, the series-deciding third and final Test will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from January 11-15.