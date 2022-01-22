Former India captain Virat Kohli is not going through the best phases of his career. The right-hander, who has already earned the status of a modern-day great from many experts, went past the likes of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma in an unwanted list. Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the second ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. This was the 14th duck in Kohli's ODI career. He went past Dravid, the current India head coach, and Rohit Sharma, the current India white-ball skipper. Both Dravid and Rohit have 13 ODI ducks to their names.

Kohli is currently joint fourth in the list of most ducks in 50-overs cricket by Indians along with Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag. The top three in the list of most ducks registered by Indian batters batting between No.1 to 7 are Sachin Tendulkar (20), Yuvraj Singh (18) and Sourav Ganguly (16).

The 33-year-old, who stepped down as India's Test captain and is playing an ODI series only as a batter after five years, was out for a five-ball duck when he tried to drive a Keshav Maharaj delivery but ended up providing a simple catch to the cover fielder.

Kohli also equalled his longest streak (in terms of innings) without an ODI hundred. The second ODI marked the 17th straight occasion when Kohli went without scoring a century. The last ODI hundred Kohli scored was in West Indies in August 2019.

The last time he went 17 innings without getting to three figures was between the 2011 World Cup in February to September of that same year.

If Kohli doesn't score a hundred in the third and final ODI against South Africa, then it will be his longest streak without an ODI ton.

Kohli's lean patch is not only restricted to white-ball cricket. In fact, it is more prominent in Tests. The prolific right-hander is averaging well under 30 in the last couple of years and his last hundred came in November 2019 against Bangladesh, which incidentally was his last international century.

India lost the second ODI by 7 wickets to the Proteas, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, January 23 at the Newlands in Cape Town.