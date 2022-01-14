The 3rd day of the 3rd Test between South Africa and India took a steep turn when a DRS decision went in favour of South African captain Dean Elgar, which left the Indian team bewildered and angry. With the hosts needing 212 to win the match, Elgar's was the prized scalp and the Indians appealed animatedly when a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery crashed into the southpaw's pads. Veteran umpire Marius Erasmus raised his finger to send the Indians into jubilation.

Elgar, who looked unconvinced decided to review the decision. From the initial replays it seemed that the ball was going to hit the stumps but somehow the hawk-eye ball tracking technology showed that the ball would have missed the stumps and the decision was overturned. This left the entire Indian team in a state of shock and they decided to let their feelings know by speaking into the stump mic.

Apart from Indian captain Virat Kohli, Ashwin and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, vice-captain KL Rahul also joined in and took a dig at the opposition and the DRS.

KL Rahul said as heard through the stump mike:

"The whole country is playing against 11 guys."

Elgar was eventually dismissed in the last over of the day's play but by then he had created a strong platform for the hosts along with Keegan Petersen.

The fourth day's morning session could prove to be a vital one as the entire series could be decided in the first couple of hours.

South African hopes are pinned on Keegan Peteresen, who is batting on 48 runs and looked extremely calm and composed during the battle in the middle on Thursday.

The Indians, on the other hand, will be aiming for quick wickets especially from their pacers as the wicket continues to offer decent movement off the deck as well as bounce.

The Indian team is yet to win a Test series in South Africa, but that could very well change in a matter of couple of sessions.