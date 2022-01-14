Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: India Aim To Win Historic Test Series On Day 4
IND vs SA 3rd Test Live Score Updates: India will look to bowl out South Africa on the fourth Day of the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town and register a historic and a maiden Test series triumph in the country.
IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 1 Score Updates: India will look to restrict the home side early.© AFP
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: India will look to bowl out South Africa on the fourth Day of the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town and register a historic and a maiden Test series triumph in the country. South Africa ended the third day on 101/2 at Stumps, still needing 111 more runs to win the Test. Indian contingent will be hoping the bowlers have a field day as they try to restrict the home side early. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates From Newlands In Cape Town
3rd Test, Freedom Trophy, 2021/22, Jan 11, 2022
Day 3 | Stumps
SA
210&101/2 (29.4)
IND
223&198
Newlands, Cape Town
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.4
% chance to win
SA 65%
IND 35%
Batsman
Keegan Petersen
48 (61)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
29/1 (9.4)
Mohammed Shami
22/1 (7)
- 13:21 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to Day 4 of the third Test between South Africa and India. South Africa are in full control as they need 111 runs to win the game with two more days remaining. India on the other side will look to pick few early wickets to drive momentum towards them.The play will start at 2 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 101/2, need 111 runs to win
