South Africa notched a superb win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The hosts won the game by seven wickets and levelled the series 1-1. Proteas skipper Dean Elgar remained unbeaten on 96 as South Africa managed to force the series to a decider. With the series-deciding third Test starting from January 11 at the Newlands in Cape Town, former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander said that the hosts will back themselves at one of their "favourite hunting grounds", despite agreeing that there isn't much to differentiate between the two sides.

"Coming to Newlands, one of our favourite hunting grounds, I'm really looking forward to the final Test. It's going to be a cracker. I don't think there's much between the two teams going into Cape Town," Philander told cricket.co.za

Philander, who took 224 wickets for South Africa in 64 Tests, feels the win over India in Johannesburg will boost the confidence of the South African players, adding that the hosts could go on to win the series.

"The last Test would have given South Africa a massive boost on all fronts. Very often that is all that you need, one win as a team to give you that confidence and momentum. They will feel they now have that behind them and they can go on to win the series," he added.

The final Test in Cape Town will be followed by three One-Day Internationals, starting with the first game at the Boland Park in Paarl from January 19.

The second ODI will also be played at the same venue before both the teams will return to Cape Town for the third and final ODI.