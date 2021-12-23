The Indian tour of South Africa is set to begin with a three-match Test series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26. The Boxing Day Test will be followed by the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3 while the last Test will be played from January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town. In India's previous tours of South Africa, some brilliant individual performances have taken centre stage. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane have stood strong on several occasions against a fiery South African pace attack. However, despite putting on a good show with decent individual performances, India are yet to win a series in South Africa.

Here is a list of some of the top knocks by Indian batters in Tests in South Africa:

Cheteshwar Pujara (153 runs off 270 balls)

In the 2018 Johannesburg Test, Cheteshwar Pujara found a way to stamp his authority on the match despite skipper Kohli making a century and a half-century in the same match. Pujara stroked his way to an epic 153 runs off 270 balls as India drew the opening match.

Virat Kohli (119 off 181 balls)

Virat Kohli scored 119 off 181 balls in the first innings and scored 96 in the second innings of the drawn Johannesburg Test in 2013, a match that is also remembered for Pujara's 153.

Rahul Dravid (148 runs off 362 balls)

The third Test in Johannesburg in 1997 ended in a draw but it provided a masterclass in battiing from Rahul Dravid in the first innings. The right-hander made 148 runs and stayed at the crease for 362 deliveries and showcased immense fighting spirit against the likes of Allan Donald.

VVS Laxman (96 off 171 balls)

VVS Laxman played a crucial knock of 96 runs in the second innings as India defeated South Africa by 87 runs in the 2nd Test in Durban in 2010.

Sourav Ganguly (51* off 101 balls)

Amid a controversy over him being removed from captaincy during his feud with then-coach Greg Chappell, Sourav Ganguly hit a fine unbeaten fifty to help India to victory in the Johannesburg Test in 2006.