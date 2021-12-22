The Indian men's cricket team is scheduled to feature in a three-match Test series in South Africa beginning December 26, followed by an ODI series as well. With no warm-up games in place, the Indian team has taken to net sessions in order to prepare for the important tour. Apart from their busy practice schedule, members of the team did share pictures from their "BBQ night" on social media. Opener Mayank Agarwal shared images featuring the likes of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Rahul Dravid and others from the support staff.

Mayank shared pictures where everyone seemed to be in a fun mood. The caption of the post read: "Nothing like a fiery BBQ night."

Nothing like a fiery BBQ night pic.twitter.com/0S7h7be5ni — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 21, 2021

India arrived in South Africa last week and have been sighted having net sessions along with lighter work-outs.

The team will be led by skipper Virat Kohli, who was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as the leader in the white-ball formats.

With Rohit nursing an injury, Priyank Panchal was called up for his maiden stint with the national senior side.

The first match of the Test series is set to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26. This will be followed by the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 7. The last Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11.