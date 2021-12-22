Three years ago, during India's last tour to South Africa, there were doubts about how Jasprit Bumrah would fare in red-ball cricket. For it was his first tour with the Indian Test side. Fast forward to the current scenario where Virat Kohli's men are gearing up for another South Africa series, Bumrah is not only one of India's main weapons but is also among the best in world cricket. South Africa captain Dean Elgar echoed similar views, calling Bumrah "world-class" ahead of the Boxing Day Test which begins on December 26.

The South African opening batter said Bumrah could "exploit" the South African conditions "pretty well."

"He (Bumrah) is a world class bowler. If there is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions pretty well, it would be him. But again, we don't focus on one guy. India as a whole is a pretty, pretty good side. They've been a pretty good side for the last two to three years and have toured very well of late," said Elgar during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Elgar, who was the only one alongside Virat Kohli to average more than 40 in the 2018 series, reserved high praise for India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too.

"India has been an immensely improved bowling line up especially playing away from home as well. We're very mindful of what we're going to be up against.

"Being in South Africa I would like to think we're a lot more accustomed to our home conditions. So I rather be sitting here knowing that than possibly sitting in Indian dressing room knowing that they have to face our bowlers."

South Africa have been dealt a big blow ahead of the series opener with Anrich Nortje being ruled out due to injury. Kagiso Rabada will lead the attack in the company of Duanne Oliver, who has returned to play for South Africa after the end of Kolpak deal in the UK, and Lungi Ngidi.

Elgar hopes the weather will clear up ahead of the first Test and expects pitches to have enough spice for the bowlers.

"There's always a little bit of spice in South African wickets, especially in highveld region. I wouldn't see too much change (from last series). If you apply yourself as a batter, if you nail down your skills and your disciplines, you can really score runs in Centurion.

"Again, with the ball in hand you can exploit the conditions if you got pace and bounce and if you got some skill and be a little patient from a bowling point of view," he said when asked about the match-up between both the pace attacks.

(With PTI inputs)