Team India has enjoyed a lot of success recently on overseas tours as far as Test cricket is concerned. From the tour of Australia last year, to the tour of England earlier this year, the Virat-Kohli led side has proved time and again that they are capable of dominating any Test side in the world. And, on Thursday, India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at the SuperSport in Centurion. Following India's win in the first Test, former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock has revealed "the key" factor behind their recent success.

Pollock was of the opinion that the current India team has that "third or fourth" bowling option, a liberty which other touring teams in the past didn't have.

"The key to this team is that we've often seen sides comes here to South Africa but they haven't had the third or fourth (fast) bowling option. They might take the initial breakthrough but the backup seamers weren't maybe able to do the job. The spinners are obviously ineffective," Pollock told Dinesh Karthik during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

While admitting that India have always been a good batting side, the legendary fast bowler added the "balance" in the bowling department has been the main reason why the Indian team has tasted success recently.

"The balance in the bowling department is as good as we've seen in this country. That's why you guys have had the success; you can get those wickets and balance is the reason why you guys are going well," he added.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. They will now look to seal their maiden Test series win in South Africa with a win in the second Test, which will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3.