India registered their second Test victory in South Africa under the leadership of Virat Kohli as they beat the Proteas by 113 runs in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. This was the first victory for Test captain Kohli after he was replaced as India's limited-overs skipper earlier this month. After the visitors' win in Centurion, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli took to social media platform Koo to praise Kohli's leadership and said that the Indian skipper has proved that he is the "world's best captain".

"There's a talk of change in captaincy, weather is also against us! But look what we did, we have done wonders. Kohli has proved why he is the world's best captain. When it comes to his batting, this series will also bring the old Kohli back," wrote Kambli on Koo in Hindi.

Kohli finished without a single international hundred for the second consecutive year.

The Indian captain scored 35 runs in the first innings and 18 in the second innings of the Centurion Test.

India defended 305 runs in the fourth innings of the Centurion Test where Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each.

Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first Test as he took eight wickets (5/44 and 3/63) while Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets (2/16 and 3/50) in the game.

KL Rahul was the player of the match for his magnificent hundred in the first innings that came under challenging conditions.

India lead the three-match Test series 1-0 and the second Test will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg followed by the third Test in Cape Town.