India registered a comfortable win by 113 runs in the first Test against South Africa on the fifth and final day at Centurion and that has left the Indian Test captain Virat Kohli elated. Kohli took to social media platform Koo after the big win and posted photos from the match along with a message.

"Brilliant way to start the tour," is what Kohli wrote along with the photos. The win puts India on course to achieving what they have never done in their little over three decade history of touring South Africa.

India have never won a Test series on South African soil and Virat Kohli's team is looking to change that and this victory has laid a strong foundation for the team to build on in the remaining two matches of the series.

The victory was set up by opener KL Rahul's brilliant century in the first innings of the Test match. Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul helped India take a big lead and the pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were at their best in the second innings as they helped the team pull off a convincing win.

The victory is India's fourth on South African soil. India had managed to win Test matches in 2006, 2010 and 2018. India managed to draw the series in 2010, and have lost each of the other sic series in the Rainbow Nation.