There was a lot discussion whether Ajinkya Rahane should play in the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rahane has been under the scanner for his recent performances but was retained in the playing XI ahead of in-form batter Shreyas Iyer. Even Hanuma Vihari was ignored. The senior batter, however, did get a good start on Day 1 but failed to convert it into a big knock as he was dismissed on 48 by Lungi Ngidi.

Ngidi bowled a short-pitched delivery outside off stump. Rahane attempted a flashy cut short but the ball bounced more than his anticipation and he edged it to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Speaking on his dismissal, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that Rahane was being "a bit freakish" from the start, adding that the latter should've left the "shoulder-length" delivery instead of going for the cut-shot.

"He was a bit freakish even at the start as he was throwing hands at the ball. He was flirting with danger by tying to play the short-pitched delivery. Most of the times, when you look to punch the ball on the backfoot, the deliveries are hip-length. But, this (delivery of Rahane's dismissal) was shoulder length and she should have thought about leaving the ball rather going for shot," Bangar said on Star Sports during the Lunch show.

Promoted

Ngidi took six for 71 as India were bowled out for 327 on Day 3. Earlier, KL Rahul had smashed his seventh Test ton on Day 1 before Day 2 was called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield.

At Lunch on Day 3, South Africa were 21 for one after Jasprit Bumrah had got the better of the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar.