The Indian Test team has been sweating it out in practice sessions for the much-awaited series in South Africa. India and South Africa will face off in a three-match Test series starting from December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. KL Rahul, who was named as Virat Kohli's deputy last week for the upcoming series, on Monday shared pictures of him batting during a nets session in South Africa. Rahul's appointment as vice-captain came after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old, Rahul made his comeback into the India Test side during the England series, earlier this year after sitting out of the playing XI for more than two years.

The opener impressed with his batting skills, scoring 315 runs in 4 Tests during the England series.

However, he had missed the recently-concluded home Test series against New Zealand due to an injury.

The Indian Test team reached South Africa last week and since then it has had two practice sessions.

On Sunday, the BCCI had shared pictures from the team's second practice session in South Africa.

"Day 2 at training. The hustle continues. Let's GO. #TeamIndia #SAvIND" wrote BCCI on Twitter with pictures of Team India's practice session.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa and they will be aiming to end that drought this time.

The last time the Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team played in South Africa it won just one game from three but gave a tough fight in all the matches.

Kohli was the leading run-scorer in the 2018 Test series and this will be his third tour to South Africa but second as captain.