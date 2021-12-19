India and South Africa will face off in a three-match Test series starting on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Indian Test team led by Virat Kohli reached South Africa earlier this week and have been sweating it out in preparations for the much-awaited series. India are yet to register their first Test series win in South Africa, and will be gunning to end that drought. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sunday shared pictures from Team India's second practice session in South Africa.

The first practice session was held on Saturday.

"Day 2 at training. The hustle continues. Let's GO. #TeamIndia #SAvIND" wrote BCCI on Twitter with pictures of Team India's practice session.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. They fought well last time in 2018 in all three games but managed to win just one match.

Meanwhile, senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that this is the best chance for India to win their maiden Test series in South Africa.

"I am sure there is enough time for us to prepare and guys are looking forward to this series. This is the best opportunity for us to win our first series in South Africa. So all of us are looking forward to it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pujara as saying.

India will be without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Rohit Sharma as the duo are out with injuries.

Both the senior players are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Promoted

Rohit was also named the team's vice-captain ahead of the Test series in South Africa but following his injury, opener KL Rahul has replaced Rohit as Virat Kohli's deputy for the Test series.

Priyank Panchal, who was the captain of India A squad against South Africa A, was named as Rohit's replacement in India Test squad.