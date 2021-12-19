Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli took note of Manchester City's winning-run in the Premier League and lauded the team's manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message. Both Kohli and Guardiola share a friendly equation and have interacted on social media on a few occasions. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old batter lauded the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager with a special video message in Punjabi. "Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, everything is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. Have to take this title home again)."

Man City are on a seven-game winning-run in the Premier League, including a 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad during the midweek.

Pep's men will face a struggling Newcastle United later today at St. James Park.

The Magpies have won just one of their last 22 games against Man City (a 2-1 win at home in January 2019), having drawn four and lost 22.

Eddie Howe's team has won just one game from a possible 17 so far in the Premier League.

City are a point ahead of Liverpool, who face a trip to Tottenham Hotspur later today, in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently with Team India in South Africa, gearing up for an upcoming three-match Test series.

The team took part in their first training session after landing in South Africa on Friday.

The first Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26.