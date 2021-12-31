After India's historic win over South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Centurion, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt said that the Asian giants are "the team to beat" as far as Test cricket is concerned. India, who are yet to win a Test series in South Africa, registered an emphatic win in the first Test against the Proteas. Salman Butt said that the Virat Kohli-led side is setting a benchmark by dominating top teams in their backyard.

"Winning in overseas conditions cements your domination. The team which plays good cricket regardless of the conditions is the team to beat. And India are currently the team to beat in Test cricket. They are setting a benchmark like Australia in the past by winning everywhere across the globe," the former opening batter said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Butt further hailed the Indian team by saying that despite their good performances, they always try to improve and work on their shortcomings, which makes them different from the rest.

"In Test cricket, India are a big team because despite winning, they always analyse their performances and identify the area where they need to work on for the future," he added.

India won the first Test against South Africa in Centurion by a 113-run margin. They now lead the three-match series 1-0 with the second Test starting from January 3 in Johannesburg.

For the record, South Africa remain the only Test-playing nation against whom India haven't won an away Test series. They have tasted defeat on six of the seven previous Test tours to South Africa.