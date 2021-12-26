Ex-Team India player Aakash Chopra spoke on the upcoming South Africa vs India Test series and predicted his winner as well. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted certain reasons why the Indian team could find it hard to win their maiden Test series against the Proteas in their den. He gave India a 49 per cent chance of clinching the series against South Africa's 51 per cent. He went on to the extent of saying that if the series didn't end in a draw, South Africa could most likely be the winners.

"It is going to be interesting but I feel this might be a drawn series. 51 per cent South Africa, 49 per cent India. That's what I am thinking at this point in time. If any team wins, I feel that it will be South Africa," he said.

Chopra explained how South Africa's chances of claiming the series were dented after pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out.

"I don't see India winning this right now, I mean it is difficult. I would have said 2-1 for South Africa if Nortje was playing. Nortje is not there; I am saying this series can again end at 1-1. There is a chance of a drawn Test match, the first Test could be in slight trouble because of rain," he added.

Chopra stated that the South African team is a work in progress and is still in a transitional phase, post the retirement of some of their senior pros.

Promoted

"It is not that South Africa's team is flying high. I think they are starting to regroup really well. The World Cup has shown that they have the players, where the things are falling in place but it is still a team in transition," he said.

The first Test is scheduled to begin from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.