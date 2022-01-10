The third and final Test of the three-match series between South Africa and India will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15. The series stands level at 1-1 after the Proteas made a brilliant comeback by winning the second Test by seven wickets. India have an enviable record in deciders of series with three or more matches. The Indian team has been part of 33 series deciders in the longest format, winning 12 of them, losing eight, while 13 have ended in draws.

Away from home, India have played 18 series deciders, winning six and losing and drawing as many matches. India are on top of the table in this particular list with a win-percentage of 33.33.

On the other hand, when it comes to home series deciders, South Africa are in second spot with a 54.55 win percentage -- six wins in 11 series deciders. England dominate this table with a 59.09 win percentage, which accounts for 13 wins in 22 matches.

Interestingly, the last time South Africa played a series decider was in 2014 where they lost to Australia by 245 runs in Cape Town itself.

South Africa have played eight out of their 11 home Test series deciders in Cape Town.

Another interesting fact is that five of the six Test series deciders that India have won overseas came in the 21st century, with the last one against Australia in 2021.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa and the Virat-Kohli-led Indian side will aim to break that jinx despite South Africa's victory in Johannesburg Test.