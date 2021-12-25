Having never won a Test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli-led Team India will resume their bid to conquer the final frontier with the first Test against the Proteas, starting from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The hosts, however, boast a strong record in Centurion, having won 21 of the 26 Tests at the venue, losing just twice. Both teams have strong bowling line-ups, and it could boil down to which side performs better with the bat in hand. India have a couple of tricky selection decisions that need to be made. Will Ajinkya Rahane get another chance or will Shreyas Iyer be given an opportunity to become main stay in the team in Tests?

When will the South Africa vs India 1st Test match be played?

The South Africa vs India 1st Test match will be played from Sunday, December 26

Where will the South Africa vs India 1st Test match be played?

The South Africa vs India 1st Test match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

What time will the South Africa vs India 1st Test match begin?

The South Africa vs India 1st Test match will start at 01:30 PM IST (Toss on Day 1 is at 1:00 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs India 1st Test match?

The South Africa vs India 1st Test match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs India 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs India 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)