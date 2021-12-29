Mohmmed Shami achieved a huge milestone on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa when he completed 200 Test wickets for Team India. In the process, he also became only the fifth Indian pacer to do the same. Shami also topped the list of Indian bowlers to reach the feat in the quickest time (in terms of balls bowled). The pacer surpassed the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Ravindra Jadeja to take the fewest balls for his 200 Test victims. A good outing for the Indian fast bowlers put India in a commanding position going into the fourth day.

Shami's achievement brought praise from all quarters of the cricketing circles, including former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria.

Kaneria posted a video lauding the Indian fast bowler and highlighted his immaculate lines and lengths that brought the downfall of the South African batting line-up.

"Mohammed Shami was the chief destroyer of South Africa's batting line-up. Shami was superb with the ball. The way he bowled, stuck to his lines and lengths and kept on hitting certain angles and targets, troubled the batters on a Centurion wicket. It was just brilliant. The hosts had no answer to Shami's bowling as he was totally rocking," he said.

Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also contributed hugely.

India go into Day 4 with a lead of 146 runs with nine wickets in hand. KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur will take the crease after Mayank Agarwal was dismissed before Stumps the previous day.