KL Rahul was in top form as he registered his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion, on Sunday. The swashbuckling batter hit a four in the fifth delivery of the 78th over to reach his century. Receiving a turning tossed up delivery by Keshav Maharaj, Rahul directed it between point and short extra-cover to reach his hundred. The ICC lauded Rahul's knock and called it "simply sensational". The ICC wrote, "Simply sensational from KL Rahul as he brings up his seventh Test century What a knock from the opener!"

Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions) #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/ybV0KDHiVi — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) also applauded his "magnificent" effort. "A Boxing Day century worthy of every bit of applause it gets KL Rahul, you've been absolutely magnificent", wrote the IPL franchise.

Here are the other reactions:

He has been so so good across all format @klrahul11 brilliant 100 in difficult condition! #INDvsSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 26, 2021

Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 very well played #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fjz2RRA4aA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2021

Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ... kl rahul is holding online batting class please watch... what a Fantastic knock @klrahul11 #INDvsSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 26, 2021

Naam Rahul aur kaam bhi Rahul Wala! Well done @klrahul11 for another overseas ton. #KLRahul #INDvSA #INDvsSA — R P Singh (@rpsingh) December 26, 2021

Brilliant from Rahul. A century in South Africa is special. Another step towards becoming the player we all knew he could be. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2021

India captain Virat Kohli initially won the toss and elected to bat. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave the visitors a strong start with the latter also smashing a half-century.

Mayank played a knock of 60 runs off 123 balls before getting dismissed by Lungi Ndidi. Despite Cheteshwar Pujara departing for a one-ball duck and Kohli losing his wicket after a knock of 35 runs, Rahul will be aiming to wrap up Day 1 on a strong note with Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane is also currently unbeaten and will be hoping to grab a half-century.