India were bowled out for 266 in the second innings of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for the Indian team in the second innings with his 58-run knock while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 53 but it was Hanuma Vihari's unbeaten 40-run knock that pushed the Indian total to a fighting fourth innings target. Vihari played an impressive knock on his return to the Test side after a year and he was also part of some good partnerships with the lower-order batters.

Here are the fans' reactions after Vihari played a magnificent knock to increase India's chances to win the Johannesburg Test.

#HanumaVihari is a pure test batter, he loves to grind it out. was set here & didn't have batters at the other end. pic.twitter.com/kIHtd6XsRk — Thor (@godofthunder63) January 5, 2022

Well played #HanumaVihari. Recovered well from the initial struggle. 40 runs are invaluable here. — Hramblings (@Hramblings) January 5, 2022

Vihari looks very calm and assured even while batting on these difficult tracks against some quality quicks. Seen that before in Syndney as well. He may not be as flamboyant as Shreyas or Gill but deserves a long run in test matches, home & abroad. #INDvsSAF #HanumaVihari #BCCI pic.twitter.com/lb6aJ528J2 — Mithun (@Mithu_ph) January 5, 2022

@Hanumavihari anna

When team is trouble #RahulDravid dravid is the wall to save the game

Now #HanumaVihari anna #PureBastman

Well played anna pic.twitter.com/gQDSR1PVYq — chay@JSP (@Chaytu278) January 5, 2022

Feels so good to be right. This guy is a gem, please give him a chance to play in Indian conditions. He deserves it. #HanumaVihari#INDvsSA https://t.co/zqcdkMyyqY — Aniket Mishra (@mishayri) January 5, 2022

What a player he is !! Absolutely brilliant batting display. Never lose the opportunity to show why he should be selected in the team #HanumaVihari — Raaazzzz (@Raaazzzz2) January 5, 2022

Crucial knock of unbeaten 40 runs from Vihari.

Stayed till the end and made sure India post a defendable total.

Getting an opportunity after a long time and proving his worth once again.#hanumavihari #INDvsSA #SAvsIndia #IndianCricketTeam #TestCricket #WTC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/UkPPVrc8YP — Diganta Das (@Diggu33) January 5, 2022

such efforts are never less than any match winning knocks ,every run he scored should be appreciated ,you will see the difference later . #HanumaVihari — syed areeb ali (@ur_bossss) January 5, 2022

Well played #hanumavihari his innings will make a difference surely #INDvsSA — Mahesh (@ItsMahicasm) January 5, 2022

Vihari last played a Test match in January 2021 against Australia in Sydney where he played 161 balls to save the Test match against a top-quality bowling attack.

However, Vihari was not part of the Indian XI for the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. He got the opportunity to play in Johannesburg after Indian skipper Virat Kohli was forced to sit out due to a back spasm.

KL Rahul is leading the Indian team in the absence of Kohli.

Promoted

India have set the target of 240 runs in front of the home team. Only on two occasions in the past have teams chased more than 240 runs against the Indian team.

The Indian team has never won a Test series in South Africa and this the visitors have a great opportunity to beat Proteas on their soil as they lead the three-match series 1-0.