The first Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa is set to start from Sunday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Indian team is already in South Africa and has been training hard ahead of the much-awaited series. Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who were rested for the New Zealand series, will make their comeback to the side in South Africa. The duo is set to lead the Indian pace battery against the Proteas and would also look to reach their respective milestones during the series.

Since making his debut in 2018, Bumrah has picked 101 wickets in Test cricket in just 24 matches. Out of his 24 matches, the speedster has played just two matches at home. Those two matches were earlier this year against England.

Away from India, Bumrah has played 22 Test matches and picked 97 wickets. He needs just three more wickets to complete his 100 Test wickets away from India. It was in South Africa where Bumrah had made his Test debut during India's last tour in 2018.

On the other hand, Bumrah's fast bowling partner Mohammed Shami is just five wickets away from becoming just the fifth Indian pacer after Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Javagal Srinath to pick 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Shami has played 54 Test matches for India, scalping 195 wickets.

India have won just three games in South Africa and they are yet to register their maiden series win there.

After the Centurion Test, the two sides will face off again in Johannesburg (from January 3) and in Cape Town (from January 11).