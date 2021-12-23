India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on the cusp of passing an epic milestone which currently belongs to former Team India captain MS Dhoni in Test cricket. Pant has represented the national side in the longest format 25 times and has a total of 97 dismissals to his name with the gloves. In South Africa, if he gets an opportunity to play, he could easily become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper in Tests to register 100 dismissals to his name apart from becoming only the sixth Indian keeper to do so. Currently, Dhoni holds the record of being the quickest Indian keeper with 100 dismissals as he achieved the same in only 36 Tests.

Closely following Dhoni is Wriddhiman Saha, who achieved the feat in 37 Tests. Former India keepers Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Syed Kirmani complete the elite list, having reached the milestone in 39, 41 and 42 Tests, respectively.

Pant was rested for the two-match Test series that India played at home against the touring New Zealand side. India went on to comfortably register a 1-0 series win. Saha kept the wickets against New Zealand in Pant's absence.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play a three-match Test series against South Africa at their home.

The first of the three Tests against South Africa will begin from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. The third and final Test match will begin from January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town.