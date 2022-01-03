India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of scripting yet another record ahead of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in Johannesburg in the longest format among visiting batters. Only New Zealand's John Reid is ahead of the 33-year-old in the list, having scored 316 runs in two Tests. Kohli is second on the list with 310 runs in Tests at the venue.

Most Test runs in Johannesburg (by visiting players)

John Reid (NZ) - 316

Virat Kohli (IND) - 310

Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 263

Rahul Dravid (IND) - 262

Damien Martyn (AUS) - 255

The Indian skipper enjoys an impressive record at the Wanderers Stadium, having scored one century and two half-centuries in two Test matches.

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is going through a rough patch at the moment, isn't far away from Kohli in this list, having scored 229 runs at the venue.

In the first Test at Centurion, Kohli made a good start in the first innings but threw away his wicket after chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in the second innings.

The star batter will also aim to end his century drought which has seen him not reach the three-figure mark in more than two years.

Most importantly, Team India will eye a win in Johannesburg, which would seal their first-ever Test series triumph in South Africa.

Promoted

The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 113 runs.

The second Test starts from Monday, January 3.