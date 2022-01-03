With captain Virat Kohli missing the second Test match against South Africa, India have their backs against the wall after losing three wickets before lunch in the ongoing first innings on Day 1 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The visitors started well but lost the crucial wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. Fans were particularly disappointed by the departures of veterans Rahane and Pujara. Pujara, who came in at no. 3, could only register three runs off 33 deliveries before losing his wicket to Duanne Oliver in the 24th over. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck on the very next delivery.

One fan took to Twitter to ask the selectors to drop the duo.

"The way Pujara and Rahane are playing, they should be dropped. They've gotten way too many chances and are suppressing young and upcoming talent. Iyer and Vihari are 2 great replacements", the fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, another fan compared the duo to Rohit Sharma.

"The way Pujara & Rahane are getting chances in their test career after back-to-back failures, if Rohit had also gotten same amount of chances in his test career then, ... Rohit's test number looks far better than all current generation players", the fan wrote.

"Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well , but time to move ahead", said another user.

Meanwhile, another user had a funny side of things.

"No score is bigger than friendship. Rahane got out even before we start criticizing Pujara. A true friend shielding another", the user quipped.

Here are some other reactions:

KL Rahul (stand-in captain) and Hanuma Vihari are currently batting for India and will be aiming to provide some stability. Rahul especially will be aiming to put in a good display after scoring a century in the first Test.

The visitors won the first Test of the three-match series by 113 runs in Centurion.