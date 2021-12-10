A 10-year-old tweet of Rohit Sharma has gone viral on Twitter moments after the 34-year-old was named India's new ODI captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's Test squad but Rohit's appointment as new white-ball captain hogged all the limelight ahead of the tour of the Rainbow Nation. In the same light, Rohit's 10-year-old tweet has gone viral on Twitter. In the tweet, he had expressed his disappointment after being left out of India's 2011 ICC World Cup squad.

"Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views!" Rohit had tweeted back in 2011.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

Rohit had missed out on a chance to lift the ODI World Cup title as India had defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

Since then, India have failed to win the 2015 and 2019 edition of the tournament, bowing out of semis on both occasions.

With the 2023 World Cup scheduled to be played in India in 2023, Rohit will hope to guide the team to the title.

Apart from being named captain of the ODI team, Rohit has also been named as vice-captain of the Test side, replacing an out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane.

Last month, India defeated New Zealand in the three-match T20I series to kick of Rohit Sharma's reign as captain of India's T20 team.

His first ODI assignment as a regular captain will come during the forthcoming tour of South Africa, where India will play three ODIs after the conclusion of the three-match Test series.