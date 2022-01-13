India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant slammed a defiant century in India's second innings on day 3 of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. It was an innings typical of Pant's style as he launched a counter-attack against South Africa's bowling, despite wickets falling all around him. He was involved in a 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli, which dragged India out of a difficult position.

Coming in to bat after the fall of two quick wickets of the veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on the third morning, Pant took his time to get going. He should good technique and patience to ride out the initial blast from the South African pacers, before playing his shots.

Pant raced ahead by hitting a flurry of boundaries even as Kohli dropped anchor at the other end. Once Kohli was dismissed and wickets started falling around him, Pant knew he had to press on the accelerator to collect important runs for his team.

He did just that and took India's lead past the 200-run mark on route to reaching his fourth century in Test cricket.

Pant hit six boundaries and four sixes on way to reaching the three-figure mark.

The southpaw's innings comes immediately after he was severely criticised for playing a rash shot to get out during India's second innings in the second Test at Johannesburg.

The youngster was backed by skipper Virat Kohli before the start of the third Test.

Pant remained unbeaten on 100 eventually as India were bowled out for 198 in the second innings. South Africa were set a target of 212 runs to win the Test and the series.