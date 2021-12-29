Mohammed Shami was in top form on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion. On Tuesday, the pacer registered a five-wicket haul and also reached a the milestone of 200 Test wickets. The 31-year-old took the wickets of Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada for to become the fifth Indian pacer to claim 200 or more Test wickets. After reaching his landmark, the right-arm seamer received praise from fans on social media with former head coach Ravi Shastri also joining the bandwagon.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri lauded the fast bowler and wrote, "Shabash Sultan of Bengal @MdShami11. Dekh ke maza aah gaya. Biryani. Doh din ke baad. Mehnat ka Phal. God bless. #SAvIND #Shami #Shami200"

In reply to India's first innings score of 327, the Proteas were bowled out for 197 on Tuesday after Tea. Other than Shami, even Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur were in decent form, taking two wickets each.

Temba Bavuma was the only South African batter who posted a noteworthy score, registering 52 off 103 balls. He lost his wicket to Shami in the 47th over.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock also added 34 runs to the scoreboard before getting dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

With the early departure of Mayank Agarwal (4), India ended Day 3 at 16 for one at. KL Rahul (5*) and Shardul Thakur (4*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 4 and they lead by 146 runs.