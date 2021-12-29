Current India head coach and former captain Rahul Dravid rung the bell at the SuperSport Park in Centurion before start of play on Day 4 in the first Test match against South Africa. Ringing the bell is a tradition in cricket followed in many iconic grounds like the Lord's in London and Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It signals the start of play. Dravid did the honours on Wednesday to kickstart the fourth day's play in Centurion. BCCI shared the photograph of the former India captain ringing the bell on its official Twitter handle.

"Just SuperSport Park traditions. Head Coach, Rahul Dravid rung the bell before start of play on Day 4," tweeted BCCI.

Just SuperSport Park traditions ????



Head Coach, Rahul Dravid rung the bell before start of play on Day 4⃣#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Rut3XEGXuf — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2021

Dravid had scored a brilliant hundred at the starting of his career against a South African attack comprising Alan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener in 1997 at Johannesburg. It was his maiden Test ton.

Coming back to the first Test, India have put themselves in a comfortable position. After putting up 327 in the first innings riding on KL Rahul's brilliant 123, Indian bowlers bowled out South Africa for 197. Mohammed Shami was the star of the show by picking up five wickets and also completing his 200th scalp in Test cricket. Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj too chipped in with important wickets.

In their second innings India lost Mayank Agarwal and nightwatchman but their lead was already over 180 in the first hour of Day 4.