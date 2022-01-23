Quinton de Kock played an exquisite knock as his century helped South Africa recover from early blows in the third ODI against India in Cape Town on Sunday. De Kock held fort at one end as South Africa lost wickets at the other in the early stages of the game after India stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field. The Proteas were 70/3 at one stage but de Kock's ton, combined with Rassie van der Dussen's fifty, helped them take control of the game. De Kock eventually was dismissed for 124 runs but had inflicted significant damage on the Indian team by then.

The century also saw de Kock reach new milestones. He is now joint-second in the list of players with most centuries against India. Here is the list:

7 centuries: Sanath Jayasuriya (85 innings)

6 centuries: Quinton de Kock (16 innings)

6 centuries: AB de Villiers (32 innings)

6 centuries: Ricky Ponting (59 innings)

6 centuries: Kumar Sangakkara (71 innings)

Among players to reach six hundreds against a single opponent in ODIs, de Kock has taken the fewest innings. He is the list:

16 innings -- Quinton de Kock vs India

23 innings -- Virender Sehwag vs New Zealand

23 innings -- Aaron Finch vs England

26 innings -- Saeed Anwar vs Sri Lanka

South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0, having won the opening two ODIs, and will look to complete a clean sweep with a win on Sunday. India, on the other hand, are seeking a consolation win.

South Africa had earlier won the three-match Test series 2-1. De Kock had announced his retirement from Tests after the opening match.