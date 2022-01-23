Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI, Live Score: India Aim For Consolation Win, South Africa Eye Clean Sweep
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Score: India will aim for a consolation win in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
3rd ODI Live: India aim for consolation win as South Africa eye clean sweep.© BCCI/Twitter
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Score:India will aim for a consolation win in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. The Proteas, on the other hand, will hope to register a clean sweep, having won the first two games at the Boland Park in Paarl comprehensively. India are expected to make a few changes to their playing XI with the hopes of testing the bench strength of the team. South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of South Africa vs India 3rd ODI Straight From the Newlands in Cape Town
3rd ODI, India in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2021/22, Jan 23, 2022
Match Yet To Begin
SA
IND
Newlands, Cape Town
IND 54%
SA 46%
- 12:07 (IST)HELLO AND WELCOME!Good afternoon!Welcome to our Live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and South Africa from the Newlands in Cape Town.South Africa lead the series 2-0 and will aim to register a clean sweep against Team India.
