Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli's "controversial" statement on his white-ball captain has re-ignited the spat between the star batter and the batter. Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that he had personally requested Virat Kohli not to relinquish his T20 captaincy, to which Kohli replied that he never had a chat with anyone after Rohit Sharma was named the full-time white-ball captain.

However, while announcing the squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Chetan Sharma reiterated Ganguly's comments, saying that everyone present at the selection meeting had requested Kohli to reconsider his decision of stepping down as T20 captain.

"A little more fuel has been added to the fire which was already there because the clarification has come from the BCCI via Chetan Sharma, who is the chairman of selectors," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that "shots might have been fired" at the 33-year-old and he won't be surprised if Kohli's brings out a clarification from his end, which won't be good for Indian cricket in general.

"There should be no rumours and sources in 2022 although, after Chetan Sharma's statement, the shots might have been fired and maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side as well because till now that is what is happening - one person says something and the other refutes. It's not nice at all, but if it happens, don't be surprised," he added.

As far as India's ODI squad is concerned, KL Rahul will captain the team in the absence of white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been named as vice-captain of the team for the three-match series, starting January 18.