KL Rahul will captain the Indian cricket team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, with white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma being ruled out due to injury. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named as vice-captain of the team for the three-match series. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma informed in a virtual press conference on Friday that Rohit is undergoing rehab to recover from his injury. "We decided not to send him because he can work on his muscles. Needs to get 100 percent fit for World Cup. All selectors had a good chat with Rohit," Chetan Sharma said in the press conference.

Rohit was earlier ruled out of the squad for the ongoing Test series against South Africa too. KL Rahul has been deputising in his place in the Tests. The 18-member squad includes senior opening batter Shikhar Dhawan and also has the likes of Ruturaj Gaekwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer have been named in the squad and they will form India's strong middle order.

TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin has been recalled to the ODI fold after a long time. He will have leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and offie Washington Sundar for company. The pace department will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, who has been given the additional responsibility of being the vice-captain of the team. He has the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj for company. Mohammed Shami has been rested for the series.

