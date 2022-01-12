Team India got off to a perfect start on day 2 of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town as Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled overnight batter Aiden Markram with the second delivery of the morning. Markram, who was batting on 8 runs, decided to leave a delivery bowled around the off stump. Little did the Protea batter realise that the ball would come in so much after pitching.

Markram didn't have his off stump covered and his decision to leave the ball turned out to be a disastrous one as Bumrah hit the stumps.

The Indian paceman had a wry smile on his face after picking up the wicket, which was his second of the innings and it left South Africa struggling at 17/2/

Watch Video: Jasprit Bumrah Clean Bowls Aiden Markram

Bumrah removes Aiden markram on 2nd ball of day 2 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/geu49iQQqp — WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS (@RISHItweets123) January 12, 2022

Bumrah had already dismissed South African captain Dean Elgar late on Day 1 to give the tourists a strong start.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 223 with Kagiso Rabada picking up 4 wickets while Marco Jansen picked up three wickets.

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a resilient 79 while Cheteshwar Pujara added 43 runs.