KL Rahul might have added only one run to his overnight score on day 3 of the first Test against South Africa, but the Indian opener's knock of 123 ensure India posted a challenging total of 327 runs in the first innings before being bowled out on day 3 at Centurion. This was Rahul's 7th Test century and 5th outside Asia.

One man who knows all about scoring centuries on the difficult tracks of South Africa is former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin scored 5 centuries on South African soil and knows the amount of work it needs to get to three figures on the pitches that are most often than not loaded in favour of fast bowlers.

Sachin on Tuesday took to Twitter to shower praise on KL Rahul and highlighted two qualities of his during the knock of 123 in Centurion.

"A solid knock to kick off the Test series by @klrahul11. Good to see him bat with discipline and patience which has put #TeamIndia in a good position," Sachin tweeted.

The century was Rahul's 5th outside Asia, which is one more than what Sehwag achieved in his career. He is now second on the list of Indian openers with most Test tons outside Asia.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar leads the pack with 15 tons outside Asia and if Rahul manages to come anywhere close to this landmark, who might well consider his Test career to be a success.

BCCI shared a video on Monday in which Rahul spoke about his batting, the preparations leading to this three-match Test series South Africa.

"It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.